Guasave, Sinaloa.- a lifeless person and material damage left a accident between a motorcycle and a van Saturday morning in the Centro neighborhood of the city.

The young neighbor of El Cubilete, named Jesús “N”, received care and was transferred to Social Security, where he died.

Units

The mishap occurred on Saturday the 29th at 10:15 am on Juan Carrasco Avenue and Blas Valenzuela Street.

This originated from not making the corresponding stop.

The alleged perpetrator is the crew member of the 2018 blue Italika motorcycle, without license plates.

The person involved is a gray 2021 Jeep van, with Sinaloa license plates, which was driven by Carlos Alberto “N”, 21 years old, residing in this city.

Protocol

Once the Traffic agents made the informative part, it was ordered that the units be withdrawn from the road.