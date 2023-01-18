JUAN CANO Malaga Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 2:23 p.m.



The National Police have arrested this morning the main suspect in the crime of little Mohamed, the 8-year-old boy found dead with signs of violence in a field in Ceuta on December 19.

As this newspaper has learned, the person arrested, who is considered the alleged perpetrator of the crime, is a man in his 30s, a Spaniard and a resident of Ceuta. Sources close to the case specified that he does not belong to the minor’s environment.

Little Mohamed’s body was found at 8:40 a.m. on December 19 on an embankment, a few meters from his home, in the Loma Colmenar neighborhood of Ceuta. They had been looking for him since the night before, when he left home – at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday – to play football with his friends.

At the time of the disappearance, the minor was not playing the game, but was apparently watching others play. The last person to see him alive was his brother, with whom he spoke on the court.

The investigation indicates that the minor would have been hit with a blunt object, possibly blunt, which caused several injuries. One of them, the most serious, has it on his head.

The specific area where the body was located, the embankment, is a remote place with difficult access. The Scientific Police specialists collected all kinds of vestiges at the scene of the event -among them, an abandoned ball in the open field- and have revealed traces on the bottles and on the cars that were in the vicinity.