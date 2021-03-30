The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the framework of the ‘Plan against abductions in agricultural and livestock farms’, developed the ‘Abeillles’ operation, which resulted in the arrest of a neighbor of Caravaca de la Cruz as the alleged perpetrator of the theft of populations of bees and its subsequent illicit commercialization in other Spanish provinces.

After the operation, the Roca team (against robberies in the field) of the Benemérita clarified, so far, six crimes committed in Caravaca de la Cruz, Moratalla and Mula, and recovered several beekeeping populations that were to be transferred to other parts of the country.

The actions began last year, when the Roca team’s civil guards detected the increase in thefts from beekeeping settlements located in the municipalities of Caravaca de la Cruz, Moratalla and Mula, events that had generated social alarm in the sector. The technical-ocular inspections carried out at the scene, as well as other investigations, made it possible to find out the ‘modus operandi’ used. Apparently, the author was conducting searches for bee hives in the field and, once their viability had been determined, at night and through the vacuuming or shaking system, introduced the population of bees together with the queen bee inside a container and fled the place.

In another location that was not linked to the theft, the author introduced the stolen population of bees in numerous boxes made by hand with wood and ventilation grilles, in order to send them to potential interested parties in other Spanish provinces for marketing illicit. These criminal acts modified the development of investigations of this type, since the boxes with the panels of honeycombs were not stolen, as is usual, so new investigation formats had to be initiated to clarify the crimes.

As a result of the investigations carried out, the civil guards of the Roca team focused the main line of investigation on a home in the Caravacan municipality, where the populations of stolen bees were found and from which a series of parcel shipments was supposedly from a trucking company.

The Civil Guard established a device that culminated in the Finding of fifty wooden boxes, handcrafted, which contained the population of bees that, presumably had been stolen a few days before and that were ready for their imminent transport. Meanwhile the bees had been fed by applying an artificial feeding system.

By not proving the legal origin of the bees that it intended to sell, the Civil Guard ended the action with the arrest of the suspect, who was trying to protect their property with some old documents that had not been updated for almost a decade. In addition to the arrest, the irregularities detected were reported to the competent administrative authority.

So far, since the operation remains open, the investigators have clarified six criminal acts committed in rural areas of the municipalities of Caravaca de la Cruz, Moratalla and Mula, not ruling out the implication of the now arrested in more criminal acts. It is estimated that the detainee, presumably, is after the abduction of the bee population of at least a hundred hives. The detainee, the effects recovered and the proceedings brought have been made available to the Investigating Court of Caravaca de la Cruz (Murcia).