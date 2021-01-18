The matter of advance of the curfew in Castilla y León keep going. After the Autonomy Board decided impose it from 20:00 in the afternoon, the Government filed an appeal, since exceeded the hourly limit decreed in the current state of alarm.

The reaction was immediate and the own Castilian-Leon president, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, accused the central executive of “hindering” this action of the Board. In fact, he has asked the Supreme Court to take precautionary measures to be able to proceed with your proposal. However, now an enemy has emerged within his own community.

A neighbor of Ávila has denounced President Alfonso Fernández Mañueco for advancing the curfew at 20:00 in the afternoon without abiding by the current state of alarm decree. According to him, this measure it can be a crime of prevarication. Emilio Marfull, the person who filed the complaint, explains that has fulfilled its “duty as a citizen”.

Two Royal Decrees as evidence

According to sources from the Ávila Government sub-delegation consulted by the EFE Agency, the complaint was filed this last Saturday at 8:41 p.m.. The complainant provides the Royal Decrees 926/2020 and 956/2020 as evidence, in addition to the statements of the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, in which he claimed that there was no Enabling regulatory framework for the reduction of fundamental mobility rights.

In this way, it is the first complaint filed by a citizen against the decision of the Junta de Castilla y León, after the Government has appealed to the Supreme Court.