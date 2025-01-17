A neighbor from Oviedo will compensate his school teacher for harassing her with fake sexual photos for 8 years

A teacher at a private school in Oviedo has lived a nightmare for eight years due to the systematic harassment to which she has been subjected by a former student who manipulated photographs of her and spread the doctored images, of a sexual nature, through social networks.

The former student, who is currently 38 years old, acknowledged this Friday before the head of Criminal Court number 2 of the Asturian capital that he created false profiles to avoid his identification and has paid 35,000 euros to the victim as compensation for the damage. which has served to mitigate the sentence.

The accused has admitted the facts alleged by both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution and has been sentenced “in voce” to pay a fine of 540 euros – three euros a day for six months -, with the agreement of all parties, in addition to the compensation of 35,000 euros for moral damages, which has already been made effective, prior to the holding of the oral hearing, in the current account of deposits of the Court of Instruction number 1 of Oviedo.

The defendant will have a restraining order in effect for three years; a time during which you will not be able to approach the victim, or their home, place of work or any other place you frequent within 500 meters, nor will you be able to communicate with them by any means.

Obscene drawings and images

The harassment has lasted eight years, during which the accused has tried to cause his former school teacher as much damage as possible, since he came to fully identify her, both with her image and with her personal data.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the accused created a false profile on social networks on April 15, 2018. That day, pretending to be another teacher, he began uploading images with the face of his former teacher to which he added bodies of naked women

Once he had made the photographic montage, he published the images, with sexual content, which he accompanied with obscene comments.

Several fake profiles

Hiding his true identity, the accused continued to keep this fake profile active until February 7, 2023.

However, it was not the only profile he used and, according to the qualification letter from the Public Ministry, the harassment began at least in 2016 through other previous accounts in which he used the states “Brutal anal sex with former students.” ” or “Anal sex”, where in addition to his name, surname and photograph, it included drawings and images of an obscene nature.

Moral damages

This situation caused the teacher “great anxiety and fear,” as corroborated by the Prosecutor’s Office, and began to affect her daily life, since she barely left the house, also causing serious damage to her image as a teacher at the center.

On August 3, 2023, the Investigative Court number 1 of Oviedo agreed to impose on the accused the precautionary measure prohibiting him from approaching the victim within 500 meters, as well as the prohibition of communicating with the victim by any means or procedure. including communication through social networks, during the processing of the case until a final resolution is issued.

Just two months later, on October 27, 2023, the court of the Second Section of the Provincial Court of Asturias revoked the imposed restraining order and left it without effect, maintaining the rest.

A man who harassed a woman outside a family planning clinic is arrested in Gijón

This morning, the accused reached an agreement, through his defense, with the public and private accusations and admitted to having committed a crime of harassment, to which the mitigating circumstance of reparation for the damage has been applied.