Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency – A year ago the world watched with fear the massive movement of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. Given the disbelief of many and the warnings of others, the Kremlin began the invasion at dawn on February 24. About to complete 12 months, the conflict continues without it seeming that there is going to be a clear winner. The dialogue exit seems the only option, but the experts see it as still far away. Invader and invaded are preparing for a second and who knows if final great offensive with the ever-latent nuclear threat.-Editorial-









comment









report a bug



