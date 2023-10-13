The Dubai Traffic Court of First Instance fined an Asian driver 1,400 dirhams, after he was convicted of driving a vehicle without taking the necessary precautions while driving, and with negligence and inattention, in addition to not adhering to a sufficient safe distance between the vehicle in front of him, which led to him colliding with it, causing damage to money. Owned by someone else, in addition to driving a vehicle with an expired license and not insured. The facts of the case stated that the accused was driving the car without paying attention, according to the road accident report and the diagram of the accident, which proved the accused’s fault, in addition to his confession in the police report, which led to him hitting the vehicle in front of him and causing damage to it.