The frigate Navarra located this Monday two Russian ships sailing south of the Balearic Islands in its transit from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Atlantic. The ships that have entered Spain have been the Almirante Gorshkov and the Yelnya, for resupply.

Navarra, integrated into the Maritime Operational Command (MOM) and under operational control of the Operations Command (MOPS), began monitoring the Russian units after locating them. Besides, monitored its passage through Spanish waters until they abandoned the Exclusive Economic Zone on their border with Portugal.

According to the website of the Defense Staff, after leaving the area, the Spanish frigate transferred the responsibility of monitoring a Navy ship Portuguese.

The monitoring of these vessels is part of the Operation of Presence, Surveillance and Deterrence (OPVD) of the Spanish army. The objective is preserve national interests and monitor strategic ships that transit Spanish maritime spaces.