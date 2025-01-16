In the north of Spain it is full of contrasts with landscapes that mix green mountains and cliffs that tower over the sea. It is not surprising that many of these places attract tourists throughout the year who see here an ideal space to Enjoy the impressive nature with history and rich gastronomy.

And it is in Euskadi where you can find some of these unique spaces, as is the case of one of the most emblematic bridges in the entire Basque Country. It is located in San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, a true natural jewel that the Provincial Council of Bizkaia itself calls a “stone fortress against the waves“.

This islet, located on the coast of Vizcaya, is joined to the mainland by a narrow stone bridge, famous for its imposing location over the Cantabrian Sea and its curious history. At the top of the islet stands a small hermitage dedicated to Saint John the Baptistwith roots dating back to the 9th century.

The history of Gaztelugatxe

The name “Gaztelugatxe” comes from Basque and means “rocky castle.” Over the centuries, this place has been an important surveillance and refuge point. The hermitage, located at its summit, was a religious and strategic enclave used by monks and warriors. It has been rebuilt several times due to attacks and natural disasters, but remains a place of pilgrimage for religious and curious people.

iStock

To access Gaztelugatxe You have to go through a winding path that ends with a bridge worthy of a movie. Once you go through the construction, the last step that separates you from the islet is a climb of 241 steps behind which is the hermitage of San Juan. Tradition states that once in the place you must ring the bell of the hermitage three times while you make a wish, according to tradition it will come true.

However, the islet’s most recent fame is due to the fact that it was the setting for one of the most popular fictions of all. Facing the Cantabrian Sea, Gaztelugatxe dressed to represent Dragonstone in the series of Game of Thrones.

Traditions and legends of the islet

San Juan de Gaztelugatxe is shrouded in legends. One of the best known says that Saint John the Baptist arrived at the place in three long strides from Bermeo, leaving his mark on one of the rocks. Miraculous properties are also attributed to it, such as protecting sailors and curing diseases.