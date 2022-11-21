War Russia Ukraine, already in 2014 with Obama weapons in Kiev

There war in Ukraine it has been going on non-stop for almost 10 months now. But it actually turned out that it was from 8 years old that Use they armed and trained Kiev soldiers for this fight. It was revealed by a general of the BornMieczyslaw Bieniek in an interview with Repubblica. The former Polish first deputy strategic commander of the Atlantic Alliance explained: “The Ukrainian special forces were trained since 2016 by NATO special troops. To create a partisan movement: there was great awareness that there would be the invasion by the Russiasooner or later”. The Polish officer also confirmed that the training did not take place only in Ukraine, although he did not want to confirm where the training camps.

In 2014 – reports the Fatto Quotidiano – the Ukrainian army it was called decrepit. The Russian conquest of Crimea it had taken place without the possibility of a military confrontation, the forces in the field were unequal. Administration Obama he therefore decided to finance a major restructuring of the armed forces of Kiev. The same year the Congress US allocated 291 million dollars to reform the Ukrainian army. Confirming the large number of military involved in the training desired by Obama there are the words of a few weeks ago from the spokesman of the PentagonGeneral Pat Ryder: “Tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers received training since 2014the pace has accelerated following the invasion of Russia in February”.

