Sunday, December 3, 2023, 09:36



| Updated 1:33 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The floral offering to the Patroness of Torrevieja was followed this Saturday by another highly anticipated moment. Until now kept under strict secrecy, the tent of the municipal nativity scene opened to discover the new birth. An example of meticulous art that left no Torrevieja indifferent. A recreation, of course, with its essential manger, but which brought together all the present and past essences of the city.

Thus, among the delicately carved pieces, it was possible to see large recreations of the temple of the Immaculate Conception, the Mill Park or the Salt Eras in their best period and at full capacity. And, among all these and on a cliff, a representation of the old hermitage of the Sacred Heart.