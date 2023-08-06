In the Belgorod region, a Russian was given 12.6 years for treason in favor of Ukraine

In the Belgorod region, a 45-year-old Russian was sentenced to 12 and a half years in a strict regime colony for treason. About this on Sunday, August 6 informs Belgorod Regional Court.

As the court established, a native of Ukraine, in the interests of the Security Service of Ukraine, collected data on the movement of Russian military equipment and military personnel across the region, and then transmitted them via electronic communication. The defendant admitted his guilt and repented of his deed. The court gave him the minimum possible term, taking into account mitigating circumstances in the form of the presence of a minor child.

The court recalled that high treason belongs to the category of especially serious crimes, the punishment for which is life imprisonment.

Earlier, the Lefortovo Court of Moscow arrested Vyacheslav Lutor, a resident of St. Petersburg, in a case of treason and participation in a terrorist organization.