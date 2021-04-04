Russian-born Dmitry Dolgov became the co-director of Waymo. It is a subsidiary of Google-owned Alphabet holding company, which develops self-driving cars.

According to the former head of the company, John Krafchik, he decided to leave his post after five and a half years of leadership.

“Two outstanding leaders, Dmitry Dolgov and Tecedra Mavakana, will lead Waymo as co-CEOs,” the statement said on website Waymo.

Dolgov and Tecedra previously served as CTO and COO, respectively. Krafchik stressed that they have the necessary skills and experience to lead the company. In addition, they are trusted by Waymo employees and the entire holding.

Krafchik himself intends to cooperate with the company as an advisor.

As reported ForbesDmitry Dolgov graduated from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology in 2000, and in 2006 received his doctorate from the University of Michigan. In 2009, Dolgov joined Google’s drone development project, and in 2016, when Waymo was created, became its CTO.

On March 15, the Ministry of Transport of Russia reported that the government approved an action plan for testing and gradual commissioning of unmanned vehicles. As part of the activities in certain regions of the country, it is planned to introduce experimental commercial operation of highly automated vehicles.

At the end of January, Izvestia wrote that by 2025 pilot tests of flying unmanned taxis will take place in three Russian regions. Experts said that air taxis will begin testing on the territory of Luzhniki on 25 January.