Tennis players Anna Danilina and Harri Helievaara became winners of the US Open in mixed doubles

Representative of Kazakhstan Anna Danilina and Finnish tennis player Harri Helievaara became winners of the US Open in mixed doubles. Results are available at website tournament.

In the final, the athletes defeated Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek with a score of 6:3, 6:4. For Danilina and Helievaara, the victory was the first at a Grand Slam tournament. They met before the start of the US Open.

Danilina was born in Moscow and represented Russia until 2011. The tennis player has four titles at Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) doubles tournaments.

On September 9, Russian Daniil Medvedev beat Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at the semi-final stage of the singles tournament. The match ended with the score 7:6 (7:3), 6:1, 3:6, 6:3. The tennis players spent 3 hours and 19 minutes on the court. In the final, the Russian will meet Serbian Novak Djokovic.