A native of Donbass Nikita Krylov was hospitalized with poisoning before the fight in the UFC

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Nikita Krylov, performing under a neutral flag, was hospitalized before the fight at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament. This is reported TASS.

“Nikita has severe poisoning. Nausea and fever. He was removed from the fight after consulting with UFC doctors, ”said the representative of the athlete. He noted that the cause of the poisoning has not yet been identified.

The fight between the 30-year-old native of Donbass and the 31-year-old American Ryan Spann in light heavyweight was supposed to head the UFC Vegas 70 tournament in Las Vegas. A few hours before the fight, it became known that the meeting was canceled, as Krylov withdrew due to health problems.

On July 24, Krylov defeated the Swede Alexander Gustafsson at the UFC tournament in London. It was his first win since March 2020.

Krylov was born in the Luhansk region. In 2018, the fighter spoke about the beginning of registration of Russian citizenship and also announced his desire to fight under the flag of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). In total, in his professional career, he won 28 victories and suffered nine defeats.