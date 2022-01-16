A man who threatened to beat Russians and cursed bus passengers in the north of Moscow was detained in the Kaluga region. This was reported to Lente.ru by the senior assistant to the head of the Main Metropolitan Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Moscow, Yulia Ivanova.

It is noted that in the course of the joint work of the investigators of the capital’s head office of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation and employees of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the identity and location of the criminal were established. As a result, a 29-year-old man was detained, he was caught in the Kaluga region.

“His actions show signs of a crime, namely inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity, committed with the threat of violence,” Ivanova said.

She added that in the near future the offender will be taken to the investigative department. The necessary forensic examinations have been appointed. The criminal investigation is ongoing.

About the incident in the Moscow bus became known January 15. The young man had a skirmish with the driver, who refused to drop him in the wrong place. After the passenger began to insult other passengers. The man introduced himself as a Dagestani and said that “you Russians should behave like this.” “The time will come when we will beat you all. We are Dagestanis,” he said. Video from the scene quickly went viral on social media.

A criminal case was initiated against him under paragraph “a” of Part 2 of Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity with the use of violence or with the threat of its use”).