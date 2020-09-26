A member of the Chechen community was shot dead in the French city of Evreux in Normandy. About this on Saturday, September 26, writes the French edition France Bleu.

According to him, the police were informed about the incident on September 25 at about 18:00. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, a 27-year-old native of Chechnya was found unconscious on the ground. The victim with a gunshot wound was taken to the city hospital, where he died.

According to preliminary data, a native of Chechnya was wounded during a fight. A man with a gunshot wound to his arm also went to the same hospital on Friday.

The police are working at the scene, the circumstances of the incident are being established.

In June, conflict between representatives of the Chechen and North African communities erupted in another French city of Dijon. On the night of June 13, a group of young people, whose faces were hidden behind masks, gathered in the Republic Square and in the Grécil area. Many of them were armed with knives and baseball bats. On the night of June 15, riots broke out again. According to sources in the Dijon police, up to 200 people from Chechnya took part in them. The rioters burned cars and trash cans that they got in the way. According to police, about 10 people were injured during the riots.

Natives of the Maghreb pleaded guilty to those who attacked the young Chechen on June 10, which is why the conflict began. In the presence of the victim’s father, they apologized.