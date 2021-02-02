The Argentine goalkeeper of Tottenham Hotspur, Paulo Gazzaniga, will play for Elche on loan until the end of this season, according to what the English club reported on Monday night.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper had a stint in the Valencia quarry before joining teams like Gillingham and Rayo Vallecano, where he played in the 2016/17 season.

He later went to Tottenham, where he has remained for the last few seasons, becoming an absolute international with Argentina in a match against Mexico. His performances at the English club earned him a surprise summons to the Albiceleste National Team in November 2018. Coach Lionel Scaloni included him in the call for the double FIFA date of that month, adding himself as the team’s fourth goalkeeper (after Sergio Romero, Agustín Marchesín and Gerónimo Rulli).

Paulo Gazzaniga saved at Tottenham and the Argentine National Team. Photo: AFP / Adrian Dennis.

Gazzaniga made his international debut with the national team on November 20, when he entered the 59th minute for Rulli in a friendly against Mexico, where he kept the fence undefeated with two key saves in Argentina’s 1-0 partial, which would later end with a victory of Argentina by 2 to 0.

The former Independiente, Juan Sánchez Miño, had his contract terminated at Elche, Spain. Photo: Clarín Archive.

The Argentine goalkeeper is the second reinforcement of the franjiverde club, after the arrival of Colombian Johan Mojica.El Elche, whose owner is the controversial and criticized Argentine businessman Christian Bragarnik, had also announced this Monday night that reached an agreement to terminate the contracts of Argentine players Juan Sánchez Miño and Diego ‘Russo’ Rodríguez and the Colombian Jeison Lucumí.

Jorge Almiónn is on a tight rope in Spain’s Elche. Photo: Reuters / Amanda Perobelli

The entity explained, in a statement, that agreed with Defense and Justice the end of the assignment that linked Diego Rodríguez – who did not make his debut in LaLiga – with Elche until the end of this season.

In addition, it reported the termination of the contracts of Lucumí and Sánchez Miño. The Colombian was Elche’s first signing after the promotion and arrived at the club endorsed by the maximum shareholder, the aforementioned Argentine representative Christian Bragarnik. Lucumí, 25, has only participated in two league games, one as a starter, adding 47 minutes of competition in the Spanish championship.

Sánchez Miño, 30, was also endorsed by the largest shareholder, but did not manage to take the starting position, surpassed in the competition by Josema Sánchez, a converted center-back. The Argentine played nine games, five as a starter, adding 493 minutes in the Spanish First Division, category in which it debuted.

Elche fans ask for “the head” of Argentine coach Jorge Almirón. EFE / Ramón

The DT of Elche is also Argentine Jorge Almirón, and the fans of the Spanish team already asked for “his head” why the team adds more than three months without winning, after having linked 14 consecutive games without victories, its third worst brand ever in the category, and is in the relegation zone in the Spanish League.

Several clubs from Elche, penultimate classified in the Spanish LaLiga, issued statements in the last hours in which They ask the Argentine coach Almirón to present his resignation due to the slow march of the team and They also took the opportunity to request the maximum shareholder (Bragarnik) to strengthen the squad.

@furiaelche Before the last results of the team with 14 games without winning, a negative historical record of the club, they understand that the credit d @ jalmiron5 in front of the template. We understand that the situation is reversible and that salvation is possible if decisions are made, NOW. – Furia Franjiverde (@furiaelche) January 31, 2021

Elche’s next game will be this Saturday, from 2.30pm, against Villarreal. Will the former coach of Independiente, Lanús and San Lorenzo be on the bench?

The Furia Franjiverde club believes that the coach “has exhausted the credit at the head of the squad” and they understand that the sporting situation is still “reversible” if decisions are made. Although the fans grouped in the Federation of Peñas del Elche released a strong statement about the club’s present. “We want to express our great concern for the image given at the sporting and competitive level of our team in the last days of the League,” fired the group.

And they point out that “the maximum shareholder continues without giving signs of life and nobody in the club knows when he will return and what is worse, if he is going to give the go-ahead to any of the transfer options that he has on the table or if he is doing him, from his country, on his own, some management, as owner of the entity“, as published by the newspaper Information.

“We ask the maximum shareholder, Mr. Christian Bragarnik, to react quickly at the sporting, managerial and institutional level so that our Elche CF is not left stranded in any of these sections and to be able to maintain stability”, asks the Federation of Peñas del Elche.

In addition, the party media expressed great anger at the owner of the institution. “Does the Elche CF project no longer seduce you? Do you owe Jorge Almirón as much as his representative to keep him in office? Are you really not going to make a decision in the face of the team’s free fall in the League?”, published the party website Franjiverde newspaper.

