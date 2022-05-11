The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, stated that the launch of the “National Nursing and Midwifery Strategy, Roadmap for 2025” in the UAE, represents a quantum leap in strengthening the capabilities of the health system, relying on governance, quality and innovation in nursing education, professional development and scientific research. It supports government trends by attracting national nursing competencies, and providing future tools to anticipate changes, sustain achievement, and raise levels of performance and productivity, as the real bet for the future industry is based on national cadres, who are able to build comprehensive development.

The Director of Nursing Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Chairperson of the National Nursing and Midwifery Committee and President of the Emirates Nursing Association, Dr. Sumaya Al Balushi, stated that the total number of nursing staff in the country is 59,043 male and female nurses.

She stressed that the health authorities in the country have made great efforts to attract national nursing cadres through incentives and benefits, and work to develop the national strategy to enhance the nursing and midwifery professions, in cooperation with partners with the participation of international experts, which contains five strategic axes concerned with all aspects of promotion and polarization, and to continue the initiative Enhancing the attractiveness of the nursing profession, and supporting the recruitment of Emirati talents to enroll in nursing programs, by providing scholarships.

Al Balushi stated that the institution currently has 577 male and female students studying the nursing profession at its expense, within the path program it has allocated to enhance the attractiveness of this profession.

Nurses confirmed to “Emirates Today” that the support and government appreciation they received was a strong motivation for them to continue, to give more effort and sacrifice, unconditionally.

The nurse, supervising the outpatient clinics at the Dubai Health Authority, Hunaida Muhammad Khamis Al-Rajabi, said that the nursing staff in the country is considered one of the most fortunate in the world, as it always enjoys programs of support and motivation, and financial and moral appreciation, which was a great incentive to withstand crises.

The nurse supervisor of the intensive care departments at Rashid Hospital, Muhammad Al-Ahmad, stated that the nursing profession is the first point in the first line of defense, as it receives patients from the first steps, and continues to follow them to the stage of recovery and leaving the hospital, whether the patient has a dangerous contagious disease, or Experiencing any other symptoms.

The nurse, supervisor of the accident and emergency department at Rashid Hospital, Fatima Ibrahim, confirmed that the nursing profession has witnessed great challenges in recent years, which she has succeeded in overcoming and facing, thanks to the unlimited support she witnessed by the leadership, especially during the Corona pandemic, and the nursing staff had the largest share of them.

Osama Thiabat, Nursing Performance Development Supervisor at the Dubai Health Authority, stated that the nursing profession is one of the professions that faced the most pressures and challenges during the “Covid 19” pandemic, as work was imposed more than the prescribed number of hours, to cope with the increase in the number of patients, and the profession witnessed sacrifices and strong competitions. By its workers of different nationalities, it was a cause of high recovery rates, as it was one of the biggest pillars of government policies in the face of the pandemic.

20 thousand staff in Dubai

Official statistics issued by the Dubai Health Authority showed that the total number of nursing cadres in Dubai reached about 20,000 male and female nurses (citizens and residents), including more than 4,000 working in the authority’s facilities, 500 in medical facilities affiliated with the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and more. Of the 15,000 affiliated with the private health sector facilities.

The Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing Sector at the authority, Dr. Farida Al Khaja, said that nursing cadres represent a very important component of the health care system, in addition to their large and unlimited role in patient care.

She stated that the nursing sector in general is witnessing rapid and remarkable development, whether at the level of professional practice, scientific and personal competence, or specialized capabilities, which directly enhances all efforts made to develop medical facilities, improve the quality of services, and add more modern methods of patient care.

• 577 male and female students are studying nursing at the expense of the Health Services.



