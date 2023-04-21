A deputy inspector of the National Police is hospitalized after he received an ax blow this Thursday in Murcia when he tried to help a woman who had suffered a robbery, according to police sources. The agent, who was off duty at the time, apparently confronted three assailants, came to identify himself as a member of the force, but was still savagely attacked. The National Police, which has opened an investigation to clarify the attack, has already arrested the three suspects.

This Thursday, around five in the afternoon, according to police sources, this deputy inspector went out for a run along the river bank and upon reaching the La Fica area, in Murcia, he had to detour due to some works. In a nearby field, the man bumped into a woman who, apparently, had suffered a robbery and had a broken window. The agent, despite being off duty, offered her help and decided to go to a nearby house in case they had any clues about the perpetrator of the looting.

At that moment, the sources explain, three young men entered the scene – one of them armed with an axe – who surrounded the member of the National Police, beginning to attack him. The agent, apparently, identified himself as a police officer but that did not prevent the attack. The policeman tried to defend himself but the young man with the gun allegedly struck him in the head with an axe.

As a result of the attack, the policeman was seriously injured. The woman who had suffered the robbery gave him help and helped him hide while she alerted the Police. He was transferred to a hospital in Murcia where he is still hospitalized, sources confirm.

Asked by this newspaper, the spokesman for the Unified Secretary of the Police (SUP) of Murcia, Adrián Rodríguez, condemned the events and advanced that his organization will appear as a private prosecution. “We will try to ensure that these events, which are becoming more frequent, do not go unpunished,” he remarked.