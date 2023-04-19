Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:55



| Updated 10:03 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A national police officer has died after being shot this morning at a gas station located at the entrance to the Burgos town of Villagonzalo Pedernales. The deceased, as confirmed by sources from the Burgos National Police, is an agent who did not belong to the Burgos police station.

According to the first information, the national policeman came from Galicia and the reasons why he was involved in a shootout, with at least one other person involved, are unknown, according to Civil Guard sources.

The 112 regional emergency service received a call around 3:30 in the morning alerting that there was a man injured after the shooting and that he was bleeding profusely.

Shortly after, it was confirmed that the victim had died at the scene of the incident.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information