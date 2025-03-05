A National Police infiltrated for two years in the Protal Movement of Catalonia

A 26 -year -old National Police infiltrated between 2018 and 2020 in the Protal Movement and in the Catalan independence left, as they have published The directin what is a new case of police surveillance without judicial control against activism.

Police spied on two Madrid social groups for three years with an infiltrated agent

This is the sixth case of a recently known infiltrated agent, which adds to those uncovered by the same publication and who acted against activists from Barcelona, ​​Girona and València, as well as the revealed by Eldiario.es in relation to an agent that spent three years spying on the social movements of Madrid.

Unlike the figure of the undercover agent, who must account for a judge, infiltrated police act without judicial control and do not investigate any crime, but are dedicated to collecting information preventively.

After the different cases of infiltrated agents, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, supported last January the “strict compliance with the law” by these police.

In the new case of an infiltrated agent, the Police played in the Palestinian community of Catalonia, the organization of the independence left Endavant and the Popular Casal 3 Voltes Rebel. In addition, he would have participated in the protests against the judgment of the process in autumn 2019.

Despite having left Barcelona in the late 2020 after claiming a change of destiny of his work as a commercial and the delicate health of his mother, the agent maintained telephone contact with Barcelona activism until 2023.

According to The directin October 2018 the woman appeared to the president of the Palestinian community of Catalonia, Natalia Abu-Sharar. The agent explained that her mother was Madrid and her father of Palestinian origin and that she was interested in participating in the movement. Later he approached independence environments.

During the more than two years that was infiltrated with a false identity in Barcelona social movements, it was thoroughly involved in mobilizations against the judgment of the procés, in autumn 2019. The infiltrated had a DNI with the false identity. The woman would be part of the 32nd promotion of the Avila Police School.

As a member of the Palestinian community, in February 2019, he participated in Rizoma, a leadership and social transformation program focused on the prevention of violent extremisms, promoted by the Novact entity with the support of the Catalan Development Cooperation Agency (ACCD) of the Generalitat de Catalunya.