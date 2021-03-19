An official of the National Government requested the resignation of all officials of the Government of Salta who were vaccinated. “We need clear and transparent explanations about #VaccinationVip. Privileged officials and legislators must resign and apologize, we ask this on behalf of the institutions, Mr. Governor ”.

This is Pamela Ares, national undersecretary for Inclusion Policies in the World of Work -dependent of the Ministry of Labor-, who is also in a relationship with Gonzalo Quilodrán, a reference at La Cámpora in Salta and director at ENACOM. In her message on Twitter, the official pointed to Gustavo Sáenz: “The President of the Nation set the course. You are a person of good Governor. Let Salta be news because we improve the quality of life of Salta and not because of more scandals, ”he shot.

The #VIP vaccination in #Jump It is outrageous. It gives an account of the privileges of politics, the lack of transparency and pride. Mr. Governor @GustavoSaenzOK that the power not change it, clarify and urgently transparent the vaccination system. – Pamela Eleonora Ares (@AresPamela) March 16, 2021

This week the cases of the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the province, Esteban Amat, and the legal consultant of Sáenz, Pamela Calletti, both vaccinated at the Hospital Señor del Milagro, where the Minister of Health, Juan José Esteban, was Manager before assuming as provincial minister.

Far from providing transparency, the Minister of Government, Human Rights, Labor and Justice of the Province, Ricardo Villada, assured in a press conference that the VIP vaccinated had been 10. The official who claims to ensure transparency in Salta exposed the names of five of them and chose to protect the names of the remaining five “I can’t answer who the other five are, I don’t have them.”

Before, the names of three governor’s cabinet officials who were vaccinated without belonging to a priority group. These are the Coordinator of Liaison and Political Relations of the Government, Pablo Outes; the Secretary of Institutional Relations of the Government and right hand of the Governor, Antonio Hucena, and the Undersecretary of Articulation and Strengthening, María Cristina Suazo Ruiz.

The governor of Salta, Gustavo Sáenz, in a videoconference in December with President Alberto Fernández.

After the scandal, the provincial government tried to justify the fact by stating that “there are no VIP vaccinated within the government but it’s about strategic staff”. “The target population to be vaccinated includes strategic personnel because they develop strategies for the normal functioning of the State,” they added from the Ministry of Health.

Sáenz and the national government have had a strong dispute for a couple of months. In Casa Rosada they criticize the governor for cutting himself off and advancing the provincial elections to separate them from the national ones. In addition, the provincial president secretly received Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and offering him a barbecue at the Salta residence.