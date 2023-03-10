The countdown to start the first gigafactory of Tesla in Mexico has begun. In a maximum of 90 days, an outpost of workers and heavy machinery will arrive on the land of the municipality of Santa Catarina to start the construction of Elon Musk’s new electric car plant. The federal government will shield the project of the richest man on the planet with the construction of a National Guard barracks a few meters away from the plant. “We are talking about a project of three to four hectares, of what would be the National Guard bunker, with some 600 to 700 agents. It is a matter of regional security strategy, it is in a very strategic area, it is the entrance to the metropolitan area of ​​the State and it is two hours from the border with the United States”, says the mayor of Santa Catarina, Jesús Nava Rivera.

After the announcement of the arrival of Tesla in the State of Nuevo León, last week, the route to build the mega-plant in the municipality of Santa Catarina has begun to be drawn up with periodic meetings with state and municipal authorities. In fact, a team of six people from the company, including lawyers and engineers, has already moved to the State to supervise first-hand the foundations of an initial investment that will be around 6,000 million dollars. “From here to what would be the first stone of Tesla there is a period of 45 to 90 days, during this time aspects of the project will be defined, such as the architectural plan, the studies of land, soil, and environmental impact. They are processes of internal technical studies that they have to present to us as a city to be able to give them the feasibility and that they lay the first stone there ”, explains the mayor.

Within the development of Tesla in Nuevo León, the mayor abounds, the construction of an electric battery plant is planned. “The battery plant remains in Nuevo León, as far as I know, there will also be technology plants, in addition to supply plants, which will come to be installed not only in Santa Catarina, but throughout the state,” he explains. The president of this municipality, which has just 310,000 inhabitants, says that at least 10 companies will arrive this year to supply auto parts, components and materials to the leading electric car firm.

Aerial view of the site where Tesla indicates that he plans to build the plant. DANIEL BECERRIL (REUTERS)

Challenged to fill 10,000 job openings, Tesla has begun the hiring process. The company published this week on its website some of the positions required for its plant in Nuevo León: personnel specialized in legal, logistics, finance, and manufacturing processes. Recruiters look for people capable of planning projects, specializing in contracts, construction, permits and commercial transactions, among others. Tesla’s investment announcement, which Nuevo León Governor Samuel García says could eventually amount to $10 billion in multiple phases, signals growing business interest in northern Mexico. The salaries offered by Musk range from 14,000 pesos to 170,000 pesos per month, according to sources close to the project.

According to the first schedules, the plant where one million vehicles per year will be manufactured will be erected in a record time of nine months. Although an investment of 6,000 million dollars is contemplated in this first phase, after the first nine months the second and third phases will begin to expand production lines. The first drafts of this expansion estimate an additional investment of 5,000 million dollars for the purchase of equipment and technology. Elon Musk’s company paid more than 2,300 million pesos to acquire the 1,700 hectares required for its gigafactory, land that corresponded to six private properties and only in the payment of taxes on the acquisition of land, it is estimated that 250 million pesos were disbursed.

Accompanied by the additional investments in security, with the headquarters, the State and the municipality have drawn up a series of infrastructures that must be synchronized with the mega-plant, for example, the construction of a bridge to relieve traffic and connect the industrial parks as well as the inauguration of the IMSS regional hospital. Nava forecasts that construction of the medical center will begin in the third quarter of 2023. The cost of both projects is estimated at a total of 3,500 million pesos. The process is under way. What is now just a wasteland at the foot of a hill in the municipality of Santa Catarina will become one of the bastions of Elon Musk’s emporium in 12 months.

