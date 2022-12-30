The national day for the “sons of Italy”: the proposed law by FdI

Brothers of Italy presented a bill to the Senate to establish the “national day of the children of Italy”. The first signatory of the bill is Senator Andrea De Priamo.

The bill was filed on December 28 last year. “It is a proposal that arises from dialogue with some associations that deal with the family”, he explains to theAdnkronos the exponent of FdI.

“The intention – he continues – is to dedicate a day to the children, in the wake of Father’s and Mother’s Day”. The national day is established for June 15th.

“For us, the family is central. For this reason we have thought of a recognition for the children, with interventions ranging from scholarships to the introduction of a national award to be assigned to those who have become protagonists of meritorious deeds, creative initiatives”, added De Priamo.

The name of the party, “sons of Italy”, recalls the name of Giorgia Meloni’s party. “Being a national day, the name is certainly evocative. It emphasizes belonging to the national identity”, concludes the senator.