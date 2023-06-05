The Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, during a meeting held today under the chairmanship of His Excellency Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of the Committee, at the headquarters of the Council’s General Secretariat in Dubai, approved the report of a draft federal law on procurement in the federal government, and the report of a draft federal law on organizing partnership between the federal public and private sectors.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee, Her Excellency Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, rapporteur of the committee, Khaled Omar Al Kharji, Aisha Rashid Latim, and Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, members of the Federal National Council.

During the meeting, the committee also discussed a draft report on the draft law approving the union’s consolidated final account for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2022, and approved a report on recommendations on the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on economic changes in the country, which was discussed by the Council at its tenth session on May 16. .

A draft federal law regarding approving the federation’s consolidated final account for the fiscal year ending on 12/31/2022 includes data for the federation’s consolidated final account, and a statement of the implementation of the federation’s general budget.

A draft federal law on procurement in the federal government, according to the explanatory memorandum received from the government, aims to define the principles, controls and standards of procurement processes in the government, promote and direct procurement processes in federal entities in line with the government’s digital agenda, activate the procurement system and implement the best globally leading policies and practices in the field. All stages of the purchase process.

While a federal draft law on regulating partnership between the federal public and private sectors aims to regulate partnership projects between federal entities and the private sector in the country, encourage the private sector to participate in developmental and strategic projects, increase investment in projects of economic, social and service value, and enable the government to implement Its strategic projects are carried out efficiently and effectively, and benefit from the financial, administrative, organizational, technical and technological energies and expertise available in the private sector, in order to enable members of society to obtain the best services and in a way that achieves the best value for money.

The draft law also aims to implement projects that provide added value to public money, reduce the burden of financial and operational risks on the government that may result from the implementation of projects, and shift the management of some infrastructure projects and public services, from implementation, operation and direct management to other forms of implementation in accordance with policies. Accredited and with controls to achieve quality, stimulate the competitiveness of projects in the local, regional and global markets, increase productivity and improve the quality of public services.