His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise preparations for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), launched a national campaign to raise awareness of sustainability initiatives and projects in the country.

The launch of the campaign coincides with the “Year of Sustainability” and the country’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties “COP28” next November, which supports its efforts in climate action. The campaign aims to raise awareness about environmental sustainability issues, encourage community participation, and support national strategies related to climate action, in order to achieve a positive impact on the behavior and responsibilities of individuals, leading to an environmentally conscious society. The sustainableuae.ae campaign website highlights national initiatives and success stories in the field of sustainability, as the UAE has a proven track record in this field, which reflects the established values ​​of preserving the environment and takes collective action as an approach towards achieving a sustainable future.

The media campaign covers several axes, most notably “The Founding Father’s Legacy”, which highlights the approach and legacy of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the field of sustainability, and the “Climate Action Champions” axis, which aims to highlight individual contributions in Innovative initiatives in the field of climate action to build a more sustainable society, and the theme of “The Path to Climate Neutrality”, which reviews the UAE’s efforts in confronting climate change in order to achieve the goals of climate neutrality.