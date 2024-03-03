NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was able to observe a huge, very ancient galaxy estimated to be billions of years old.

Astronomers named the discovered galaxy “ZF-UDS-7329”, noting that it contains more stars than the Milky Way Galaxy, and that its stars may have formed about 1.5 billion years ago, which means that the galaxy is about 13 billion years old.

In July 2022, the James Webb Telescope discovered an older galaxy, 13.5 billion years old, called GLASS-z13 (GN-z13), formed 300 million years after the “Big Bang.”

The James Webb Telescope uses a wide range of infrared light to “see past time”, and this is done by analyzing the time it takes light to travel through space.