New information about the origin of the Moon. A study of lunar rock carried out at NASA has shown evidence that the satellite was born after another planet crashed into Earth billions of years ago. The theory explains that when the Earth was a young planet and began to form, it was hit by another emerging planet called Tea, located very close to it. The collision caused the two planets to temporarily separate into globules of gas, magma and chemical elements before reforming into what is now Earth and the Moon.

These revelations emerged as researchers worked to understand the significant differences in chemical composition between rocks on Earth and the Moon. The experts looked at the amount and types found in the rocks. In that sense, they chose chlorine because it is useful for understanding the formation of planets.

Thus, they observed that rocks on the Moon contain a higher concentration of heavy chlorine, while rocks on Earth are richer in light chlorine. Heavy chlorine has a tendency to resist change and stand still, while light chlorine is more reactive and responds better to forces. So, Both Earth and the future Moon initially contained a mixture of heavy and light chlorine, but as the planets rejoined, Earth attracted the lighter chlorine towards itself., leaving the Moon without light chlorine.

Study of chlorine on Earth and the Moon

“Many previous lunar studies have looked at chlorine within a specific mineral, called apatite, but we developed a way to measure chlorine through rock, which gives us a more complete picture,” says Justin Simon, planetary scientist at the Nasa, questioned about what could have happened at the origin of the Moon.

To reach the conclusion that the Earth was attracting the light chlorine, The scientists analyzed the rock samples looking for differences in other elements that are part of the same family of chemicals as chlorine, called halogens. This family of more easily evaporable elements, the study explains, was lost on the Moon.

Also, no pattern of differences was found between the halogen chemicals that could be caused by something that happened later between the Earth and the Moon. Therefore, they indicate that the composition of the lightest chlorine on the Moon and the relative abundances of halogens must have been established from the beginning, the study concludes. “The loss of chlorine from the Moon likely occurred during a high-energy, hot event, which points to the big impact theory,” trench Tony Gargano, Labor Investigators.