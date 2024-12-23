The Parker solar probe will approach within 6.1 million km of the surface of our star on Christmas Eve. It will fly at 692,000 km per hour, the fastest object created by humanity
Of all the places to which humanity has sent an artifact, none is as extreme as the Sun. Not the capsules submerged in the deepest depths of the Mariana Trench – where Mount Everest fits – nor the Voyager 1 and . ..
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#NASA #spacecraft #touch #Sun #record #approach
Leave a Reply