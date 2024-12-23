The Parker solar probe will approach within 6.1 million km of the surface of our star on Christmas Eve. It will fly at 692,000 km per hour, the fastest object created by humanity



12/23/2024



Updated at 04:35h.





Of all the places to which humanity has sent an artifact, none is as extreme as the Sun. Not the capsules submerged in the deepest depths of the Mariana Trench – where Mount Everest fits – nor the Voyager 1 and . ..









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only