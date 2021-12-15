A NASA space probe he has touched the Sun as it flew through the upper atmosphere of this star (the corona) to sample particles and magnetic fields there, the US aerospace agency reported on Tuesday. This is the first time, according to the agency, that a spacecraft has entered the outer borders of the Sun, where the probe Parker Solar Probe stayed for five hours. In 2019, NASA already said that for the first time in history this spacecraft had entered the atmosphere of the Sun, although now it has entered the atmosphere of the astro.

“That the probe has touched the Sun is a culminating moment for solar science and an extraordinary feat,” said in a statement the associate administrator of NASA’s science mission board, Thomas Zurbuchen. For the scientist, this achievement will allow researchers to better understand the evolution of the sun king and its impacts on the solar system, in addition to being able to extrapolate all the new knowledge obtained to the stars of the rest of the universe.

In mid-July, the data collected by Parker Solar Probe allowed scientists to make the first definitive measurements of our star’s electric field.

A study published at the time offered details of its interaction with the solar wind, which is a continuous flow of energetic particles emitted by the solar corona and that can affect activities on Earth, from satellites to telecommunications.

Parker Solar Probe It was launched in 2018 in the direction of the Sun and each time it was getting closer. The Sun’s electric field arises from the interaction that is generated between protons and electrons when hydrogen atoms are detached due to the intense heat of fusion in the depths of the star. In this environment, electrons, with a mass 1,800 times less than that of protons, shoot outwards, being less limited by gravity than protons, but these, with their positive charge, manage to stop some electrons.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.