The second wave of coronavirus and the urgencies of the economy move away from the daily agenda any other issue, but the magnitude of the pending challenges requires not neglecting the plans to address them. With this objective in mind, this Tuesday a new virtual meeting of the Cycle was held “So that the day after we will be better”, in which he discussed theas different narratives of the future for Argentina.

Moderated by Carlos Fara (NAP Network) and Miguel Angel Gutierrez (Centro Lat. De Globalización y Prospectiva) -, the Executive Director of CIPPEC participated in the meeting, Julia Pomares; the historian Roy Hour; the President of the National Agency for the Promotion of Research, Technological Development and Innovation, Fernando Peirano; the Director of the Center for Prospective Studies of the National University of Cuyo, Louis ragno; the founder of Asteroid and speak it, Mateo Salvatto; the co-founder & CEO of Matera, Virginia Solis; the Director of the Bioeconomy Program of the Faculty of Agronomy of the UBA, Fernando Vilella; and the Founder of Laboratorio Futuro, Karen Zeolla.

The document “Back to the Future”, by Julia Pomares served as the basis for the contributions and comments developed by the panelists.

Pomares considers that “the narratives of Argentina are exhausted, they are not managing to move us to action”, and that nevertheless “there are three areas in which we have to think ahead: the first has to do with the territory and the Argentine federal structure, the second is how we achieve economic modernization and a dynamic and inclusive labor market, and the third has to do with the institutions and how to make them become true agents of change. “

“Narratives are not born from a cabbage, they are rooted in the wealth of society, but they also require leaderships that shape and appeal to those societies, that interpret a period climate that moves us to action, that transforms”, reflected the CIPPEC reference.

Fernando Peirano wants to raise up “a downcast society. The role of public goods and the capacity of the State to put and dispose, to believe and to build a new narrative must be put back at the center of the scene. a State focused on caring and creating, which promotes development, with a capacity to create opportunities based on innovation “.

For the historian Roy Hora, “narratives have identity functions but they are also the beacon that illuminates us for action. Argentina was at one time the country of the future, and for some time, it seems the country of the past. We greatly appreciate those we had and not what we have, and it is politically very profitable to exploit that nostalgia. Argentina has had few collective achievements to be proud of in recent times. “

“Constructing narratives is very difficult when the past and recent experiences badly predispose us to do so,” admits Hora. “The need and the challenge to redouble efforts to twist that course are indispensable. Today this task falls to the elites to a greater extent: without some humility, greatness and resignation we will not be able to take that step. “

At the youth end of the panel, the entrepreneur Mateo Salvatto stated that “we have to have hope because we have with what. Argentina is the best player on the court and, unfortunately, we left him on the bench. “

Karen Zeolla emphasized “generating transformation processes in a world that presents new dynamics, challenges and systems. We have to question the elements that make up our identity, to be able to project ourselves into the future.

Luis Ragno began by cooling the enthusiasm: “We are biased by our past. When we think about the Argentina of the future, we have to put aside the ideological and political differences that create borders and divisions, and agree on a common course. You have to work with an anticipatory attitude, think about how we transform ourselves to transform, how we change the lenses with which we look at and interpret current reality. A reactive mind cannot generate a proactive future that prepares for change. Our local bias often prevents us from seeing what is happening in the global world, “he concluded.

Virginia Solís took up the challenge: “As Argentines we always consider fragmented solutions, when in reality the look would have to be integral and systemic. All the problems we have are not isolated, every systemic problem requires systemic solutions. “

For Fernando Vilella “gobernar is generating work for all, educating the sovereign with qualityTo cultivate minds is to serve the country. To achieve all this, you have to build a roadmap that includes concrete steps. “

In the next days of the Cycle, the protagonism of civil society, the role of municipalities, political decentralization and citizen participation will be addressed; inclusive capitalism, the link between the State and the Academy, and energy for development.

The conference was organized by the School of Politics and Government, of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the Argentine Catholic University (UCA), together with the Bioeconomy Program of the Faculty of Agronomy of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), The Millenium Project, the Latin American Center for Globalization and Prospective, Argentina Conversa, the Strategic Planning Institute, and the New Political Action Network (NAP Network), within the framework of the Cycle that this year is carried out under the slogan “Building Bridges.”

Among those present, the organizers of the virtual meetings were also found to think about the day after: Pascual Albanese (Institute of Strategic Planning), Alexander Drucaroff (Argentina Conversa), Lourdes Puente (School of Politics and Government – UCA), and Marta Oyhanarte (Argentina Conversa).

The full meeting can be seen through the YouTube channel of the Communication and Media Laboratory of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the UCA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOnk7hKtQlY

