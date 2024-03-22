The Civil Guard has dismantled a gang dedicated to transporting large caches of hashish by helicopter using low-level night flights between Morocco and Cádiz or Seville. The agents hunted one of the devices in the middle of a drug flight, which they caught up with when it landed on a farm in Chiclana de la Frontera, where three vehicles were waiting to unload and hide the 30 bales with 795 kilos of hashish that filled the device to the brim. . One of the alleged leaders of the gang died when his car left the road while escaping from the Civil Guard. The Alouette III seized loaded with chocolate (the rear seats had been removed so that it could fit more) it was registered in February in the name of a technological academy in the Andalusian capital. Nine people have been arrested, including two pilots who are experts in low-altitude night flights.

Operation Torcal 469 Tornado began several months ago after it was learned that a gang had two helicopters hidden, one on a farm in the province of Seville and another in Cádiz. In the early morning of January 15, investigators detected a drug flight in the province of Cádiz heading south from the organization's farm. The device was stuck to the ground, without lights and with the license plate covered with a black band.

Helicopter loaded with hashish traveling from Morocco to Spain. Civil Guard (Civil Guard)

The device was followed until it entered Moroccan airspace, but it was only in that area for a few minutes. He was back in no time. A Civil Guard helicopter managed to intercept the aircraft from the air, just after it landed on a farm located in the town of Chiclana de Frontera (Cádiz). A video provided by the armed institute allows us to see how the device is captured when it is not yet completely stopped, in the middle of the night.

The helicopter was carrying a load of 30 burlap bales of hashish that weighed 795 kilograms, which were going to be stowed by at least four people waiting on the ground with three vehicles. It was then that one of the leaders of the organization died during the escape. After the seizure of the first helicopter, the Civil Guard seized a second device on a farm in Utrera.

The armed institute assures that both helicopters were acquired by the criminal organization in Eastern European countries, and that the drug traffickers had removed the back seats to transport a greater amount of drugs, “and could carry amounts close to 900 kilograms of hashish.” . The market value of this type of aircraft in the black market would be around 900,000 euros, according to a note from the armed institute.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits See also Government of Chile confirms that it will carry out expulsion flights for irregular immigrants

_