A naked party was held in Transcarpathia in Ukraine

A naked party took place at the Ukrainian ski resort of Dragobrat in Transcarpathia, reports Telegram– channel “Country Politics”.

It is noted that the party took place at the Rozhdestvo Hotel. In a video posted on social networks, a man dances with a long piece of clothing, similar to a sock, on his genitals. He has no other clothes on. At the same time, another man sings a song with profanity.

Previously, in Russia, blogger Anastasia Ivleeva’s naked party took place in December at the Moscow club “Mutabor”. Philip Kirkorov, Lolita Milyavskaya, Ksenia Sobchak were seen there. Almost all participants in the event later apologized for what happened in one form or another.

Video from the party caused a stir on social networks, with celebrities present being accused of inappropriate behavior. A number of artists after the event faced the cancellation of concerts and exclusion from New Year's TV shows.

At the party, rap artist Vacio (real name Nikolai Vasiliev) was also seen with a sock on his genitals. Afterwards, the artist was arrested for petty hooliganism and also fined under the article on promoting non-traditional sexual relations. After his release, Vacio registered with the military. It was reported that he was offered service in the orchestra troops.