A naked man was noticed by the townspeople in the bushes of Izmailovsky Park. The picture was shared in the group “Top VAO of Moscow” during “In contact with”. Eyewitnesses said that at that time students from the local art college arrived there for practice.

“But the educational process was spoiled by a naked man who was watching the youth from behind the trees,” the author of the topic explained.

In the comments, community subscribers recommended contacting the police in such cases. Others began to joke about the situation.

“He wanted to be drawn from life”, “So it was specially for the artists that they hired a sitter”, “Well, they would also draw him into the general landscape, maybe he posed for this,” users commented.

Previously, a completely naked man walked near a shopping center in the suburbs and was caught on video.