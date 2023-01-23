Amid the controversy between Shakira Y Gerard Piquéand despite everything that the song meant with bizarre against the former soccer player, Milan celebrated its 10 years. The party was organized in Ciutat Diagonal, a luxurious urbanization in Barcelona. As expected, numerous journalists and fans visited the place. Family and friends of the eldest son of the famous were part of the celebration. However, it was a mysterious figure that caught everyone’s attention, since it arrived sheltered and covered in its entirety.

Will the mysterious woman have any relationship with Gerard Piqué or Shakira?

The identity of the person who was covered on the birthday of Milan. Internet users and the Spanish media have considered some possibilities. Although the name of Clara Chia Marti seemed to be the most likely to identify the woman, the truth is that the couple of Gerard Piqué he arrived at the party minutes later.

In this way, the most accepted hypothesis is that it is a famous tiktoker who wanted to go unnoticed by the press, although it is not yet known who precisely it is.

Other guests at Milan’s birthday

A great group of fans of Shakira They came over to wish a happy birthday to Milan. Then Tonino, the Colombian’s older brother, came out to record the emotional moment and thank them for his presence.

Another present was Shane, son of former player Patrick Kluivert, legend of the Netherlands. The former athlete and his partner maintain a close relationship with the singer.

Shakira wants to move to Miami with her children after separating from Piqué. Photo: The Country.

Julia Puig and her relationship with Gerard Piqué

Recently, Julia Puig became a trend due to what was exposed by Jordi Martin. In one of her stories, she uploaded the young woman’s Instagram profile and a text addressed to Gerard Piqué, who would meet the aforementioned. Do you know her, Gerard? Then, do not be surprised that Shakira throws the whole world on top of you ”, wrote the journalist. Due to this exposure, Puig decided to privatize her account. Neither she nor the ex-soccer player have spoken about it.

The paparazzi Jordi Martin uploaded a message for Gerard Piqué to his stories. Photo: Instagram/ Jordi Martin.

What languages ​​does Shakira speak to her children?

In conversation with a Colombian journalist, Shakira revealed how he communicates with Milan Y Sasha. “In Spanish, most of the time, but sometimes they speak to me in English,” she commented. “I try not to let them speak to me in Spanglish. I try to get them to speak in Spanish or English, but sometimes they mix things up for me. Because it’s the most comfortable, right? ”, She recounted.