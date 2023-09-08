Despite the great success of Steam Deck, it looks like it Valve is already working on a new platform: these data emerge from a certification published in South Korea.

Twitter user (X) Sadly Its Bradley has published the screenshot of this certification, which shows the entry into the database of a product of Valve with a still unknown codename.

This device, the “model 1030”appears to be a platform capable of connecting to a wireless network: this suggests that it could be a device that connects to the PC, such as a new VR viewer or a new controller.

Indeed, we must not forget that, although Steam Decks was a great success in sales, Valve’s platforms have not always yielded according to expectations: let’s take for example the Steam Controller designed by Valve whose production was interrupted in 2019.

According to numerous sources, however, we would not be talking about a controller but the Quest 3a new VR headset designed by Valve to increase immersion in virtual reality titles available on Steam.

Since the device appears to have already been scheduled in some parts of the world, there shouldn’t be long to wait before seeing a official announcement revealing their identity.