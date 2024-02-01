Wreckage of an 1800s sailing ship washes ashore in Canada

In Canada, a large piece of the hull of a 19th-century wooden ship washed ashore in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. About it reports CBC.

The mysterious wreckage of a sunken ship was noticed near the village of Cape Ray on the southwestern tip of the island by 21-year-old Gordon Blackmore. On the morning of January 20, he went bird hunting and saw that a large shadow had appeared in the water near the shore. Since then, more and more people have been coming to Cape Ray to see the remains of the ancient ship.

Newfoundland and Labrador Shipwreck Preservation Society President Neil Burgess said he believes the sailboat, which washed up in shallow waters, was built in the 1800s. He determined this by the presence of some design features, in particular, copper parts that held the body together. The length of the fragment is about 24 meters.

“It was an impressive ship, larger than a schooner I think,” Burgess said. He also noted that if the sailboat's hull turns out to be oak, then it was built outside of North America. According to the expert, the debris could have been lifted from the bottom by the Feona storm, which swept through the area on September 24, 2022. The hurricane destroyed about a hundred houses and even changed the coastline.

