A mysterious infection with Corona returns restrictions in Australia

Australian officials have reimposed social distancing rules in Sydney amid concerns that a case of infection with the Indian strain of coronavirus could lead to a major outbreak.

The rapid move came a day after the first infection with the Coronavirus, which was locally transmitted for more than a month, in the state of New South Wales, which includes the city of Sydney. Health officials are confused about the source of the infection, which is a 50-year-old man.

Kerry Chant, chief health official in New South Wales, said today, Thursday, that additional tests revealed that the man had the mutated strain that was first discovered in India and that the genetic sequence had linked the case to a traveler returning from the United States, but there was no clear pathway of transmission between the infection. Monday.

“We cannot find any direct link between the two cases, so what we are concerned about is that there is another person who has not yet been identified who transmitted the infection to our existing case,” Chant said.

In New Zealand, Chris Hipkins, Minister Responsible for Combating Covid-19 Disease, said that his country has suspended travel without quarantine to and from New South Wales.

“With several unknown matters pending about the situation in Sydney, it is safest to stop the travel agreement without being quarantined,” he added in a statement.

The wearing of masks will be mandatory on public transport and in closed places. All restrictions, which affect about 5.3 million people in Australia’s largest metropolitan area, take effect at 5 pm local time and are scheduled to last until Monday morning.