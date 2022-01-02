The South Korean army announced this Sunday, January 2, that an unidentified person crossed on saturday to North Korea across the militarized border that divides both countries. At the moment the South Korean army investigate identity of the person and has launched a mission to capture it, which has ended without success.

The person was sighted crossing, along its eastern fringe, the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) towards North Korea on Saturday night, after being detected by the surveillance teams installed in the divide, the Yonhap agency reported this Sunday, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The person has a few hours of advantage

Troops first detected movement within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the four-kilometer-wide strip that separates the two countries and which in turn is divided in two by the CDM. They activated then a deployment to try to capture without success to this person, who ended up managing to cross the CDM.

The person went through the fence during the afternoon, so it would have a margin of a few hours until it is detected. South Korean authorities have already notified North Korea through the military communication line.

Explosive mines and military presence

This incident comes after South Korea strengthened its border defense system with better surveillance equipment after several cases of people who made it through the MDL and DMZ. In February 2021 a North Korean citizen swam across into South Korea undetected, prompting Defense Minister Suh Wook to offer an official apology.

Crossing the border is a really dangerous activity. Very few dare to cross the Demilitarized Zone, full of explosive mines and with a strong military presence on Both Sides. In 2020, North Korean military shot and burned the body of a fisheries officer South Korean who, according to Pyongyang, illegally crossed the maritime border.