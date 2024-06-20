ESO detects possible activation of supermassive black hole

Astronomers at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and other scientific institutions have recorded a sharp increase in the brightness of the galaxy SDSS1335+0728. About it reported in a press release on Phys.org.

Scientists have concluded that this mysterious event may be the result of the awakening of a supermassive black hole at the galactic core. SDSS1335+0728 was previously classified as a quiet and inactive galaxy, but in December 2019 its core sharply increased its brightness, becoming an active galactic nucleus (AGN).

To understand the reason for the change in brightness, the team of astronomers used data from various observatories, including ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile. Comparing data before and after the brightness burst showed that SDSS1335+0728 began to emit more light in the ultraviolet, optical and infrared ranges. In February 2024, the galaxy also began emitting X-rays.

Astronomers have ruled out the possibility that the event is related to ordinary phenomena such as supernova explosions or tidal disruptions, as the brightness changes have been ongoing for more than four years. It is believed that this event may represent the first observation of a massive black hole activating in real time.

However, the study authors note that follow-up is still needed to rule out alternative explanations. For example, it could be a highly unusual tidal disruption event or even a new phenomenon.