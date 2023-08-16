While several classic games of Game Cube have reached the nintendoswitch in recent years, many others have not yet been released on another platform; however, it looks like fans could see another game come to the fore. nintendoswitch in the near future. After the release of The Lara Croft Collection, developer Feral Interactive has posted an image on Twitter with a cryptic hint about a new game that will appear “quite soon” on the radar. The track includes the logo of switches, a couple of dolphins and the text “over our heads”. For those who don’t know, “Dolphin” was the code name that Nintendo used for the Game Cube before the official announcement of the system.

Feral Interactive’s original Tweet can be found below. In response to Feral Interactive’s Tweet, several fans made the connection to the nintendogamecube. The company even responded to a guess by user @Willtobass, calling it “a pretty literal translation of our cryptic clue,” before telling them to keep watching to see if that theory turns out to be correct.

The Feral Release Radar is, to coin a phrase, poppin’ off right now! Yet another mysterious blip has appeared, and it’s approaching fast. Can you crack the fiendishly cryptic clue to another upcoming release from your friendly neighborhood game devs?https://t.co/CKn2Le4r4C pic.twitter.com/HIgEh75qcy — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) August 11, 2023

The user @PersianBambina ventured the possibility of the game of Game Cube Doshin the Giant, a game in which players controlled a yellow giant. The size of the character would seem to fit the “over our heads” idiom, as most of the normal villagers in the game were literally (and figuratively) looking up at doshin.

Readers should take all these speculations with a grain of salt until there is an official announcement from Feral Interactive. Clearly, the company is hinting at something for the nintendoswitchbut it remains to be seen if it will actually be a game of Game Cube or not. Feral confirmed to another user that the game will be announced this year, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer for an announcement.

Fortunately, fans of Game Cube have more to look forward to soon as a port of the two games has been announced baten kaitos by Bandai Namco, and will be released before the end of 2023.

Author’s note: The mystery continues, what game would you like it to be about?