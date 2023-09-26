The Health Department of the Armenian authorities of Nagorno Karabakh has just reported that the explosion this Monday afternoon at a fuel depot near the capital, Stepanakert, on the road to Askeran, has caused at least 20 deaths. and almost 300 injured. «290 victims with burns of varying severity were admitted to medical centers. Seven people died in hospital. The bodies of thirteen have not been identified. Dozens of people are in extremely serious condition (…) and many burned people for whom there is no data are considered missing,” the information note states.

No version of what may have happened has been provided. It seems not to be a bombing while the security forces do not even talk about sabotage or terrorism. The unofficial Telegram channel of the Russian peacekeepers deployed in the area indicates that doctors assigned to the contingent are assisting the victims of the explosion.

The Ombudsman of the disputed enclave, Guegam Stepanián, assured through social networks that “the medical capabilities of Nagorno Karabakh are insufficient to save lives and it is urgent to use air ambulances.” The deputy of the local assembly of the enclave, Metakse Akopian, maintains in statements to the News-am publication that “the depot where the explosion occurred distributed gasoline to people leaving Nagorno Karabakh towards Armenia.”

military operation



Since this Sunday, Karabakh Armenians have been trying to flee to Armenia despite the fact that the Azerbaijani authorities urge them to stay in their homes and promise to respect their rights as they are now part of Azerbaijan. Just a week ago, Azerbaijani troops launched an operation to put under the control of Baku the part of Karabakh that they had yet to incorporate, Stepanakert and surrounding areas, where Russian forces are stationed in accordance with the peace agreement reached after the war in fall 2020. Armenians in the enclave, where about 120,000 people live, surrendered and laid down their arms. Now they are negotiating with Baku to fit into Azerbaijan.

But the Karabakhs are not trusting and fear reprisals. The Armenian authorities reported this morning that there are now 13,350 people evacuated from Nagorno Karabakh, stressing that “the Armenian Government provides accommodation to all those who have nowhere to live (…) the registration of refugees continues.”