Doctors in Canada have been warming to a mysterious illness that has infected dozens of people in the province of “New Brunswick”, according to news reports.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation quoted, on its website, that the symptoms of the mysterious disease are similar to the symptoms of “Creutzfeldt-Jakob” disease, a rare brain disorder that leads to death. It includes memory loss, hallucinations and muscle atrophy. Its symptoms are similar to the symptoms of “mad cow” disease, which affects cattle.

Canadian experts and researchers are studying this mysterious disease.

Professor Valerie Sim says that these diseases cause brain death and the affected organs are often full of holes.

And earlier this month, Canadian officials warned doctors in the “New Brunswick” area that they were monitoring a group of 43 cases of neurological diseases for an unknown reason.

The first case, which was identified, dates back to the year 2015, but officials have noticed an increase in the number of cases in recent years, with 24 cases reported in 2020 and six so far in 2021, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Doctors have linked at least five deaths to the disease.

At first, doctors suspected the cases were Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which results from abnormally folded proteins called prions. However, the tests conducted so far do not show any evidence that it is related to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, nor any other related prion disease.

Michael Colehart, a researcher at Public Health Canada who is investigating this neurological syndrome, says its origin may be environmental.

Colehart added that all of these mysterious diseases recorded in the province of “New Brunswick” are caused by one source, stressing that they are not a disease associated with “prions” proteins such as “Creutzfeldt-Jakob” disease, despite the presence of many intertwining neurological disorders between the two diseases.