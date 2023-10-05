Kenyan health authorities are investigating a mysterious illness that has infected more than 90 female students, sending them to hospital.
The students, who attend Irigi Girls Secondary School in the western region of Kenya, reported difficulty walking and symptoms of knee pain.
A senior official from the Ministry of Education, who visited the school, assured parents that the situation was being brought under control and that regular classes would continue for other students.
