The hashtag “Justice for Tohami Bennani” spread widely on social media in Morocco, and dozens of celebrities and influencers interacted with him, calling for a deeper investigation into the mysterious case.

A video published by a Moroccan YouTuber called Safaa, which dealt with the details of the disappearance, was credited with re-focusing the spotlight on the issue, after it achieved more than 3 million views in just 5 days.

Hayat Al-Alami, the mother of the disappeared, confirms that the large amount of viewing and interaction achieved by the video that tells the story of the disappearance, has made it possible to shed light on this issue and bring it back to the fore.

The mother adds to “Sky News Arabia”: “The case of my son’s disappearance 15 years ago, won the sympathy and solidarity of many Moroccans, who are calling for justice in this file.”

The case of the disappearance of the young Tohami Bennani from the city of Mohammedia, in central Morocco, is among the strangest cases of disappearance in the country, the circumstances of which have not been disclosed. What are the details of this puzzling story?

He left and did not return

One day in April of 2007, Tohamy Bennani, who was 17 years old, got out of his family’s house, got into a car and left with his friends to an unknown destination, before disappearing, leaving behind a 15-year-old mystery.

Hayat Alami, the mother of the disappeared, tells that she saw with her own eyes her son leaving with his friends, but he has not returned and has since disappeared from sight, and that was the last time she saw him.

From the next day, the mother set out on a journey to search for her son, in all directions and among all his acquaintances and friends, without any result, to file a complaint with the security authorities, where the latter initiated the investigation, which led to the summoning of the young men who accompanied the disappeared, according to the mother’s testimony. But they denied meeting him on the day of his disappearance.

The young men’s denial of the mother’s narration raised her suspicions, and she did not understand, according to her, the reason behind denying their presence with her son during that fateful day, after they had assured her during the search for him that he was really with them, but then they separated without knowing where he went.

Follow his friends and search for the body

In 2019, after 12 years of painstaking search, the security investigations were able to determine the cause of death, and the charges of murder were brought against the friends of the disappeared who were broadcast that they were with him during that day at a birthday party, in one of the villas, on the outskirts of Mohammedia.

At that time, the police arrested the suspects, and they were followed up in the event of an arrest. The defense of one of the accused says that it was an overdose of drugs that caused the death, without providing any details or locating the body, which has remained unknown to this day.

The mother of the disappeared confirms to “Sky News Arabia”, that there is a conflict of sayings between her son’s friends, considering that conducting technical expertise on the phones, and reviewing the calls made by her son with the parties concerned with the incident during the day of his disappearance, (would) untie the intertwined threads. For this case, reveal the circumstances of the disappearance, and access to the location of the body.

The mother of the disappeared stresses that she continued to believe in justice without losing hope of one day reaching her son and knowing his fate, but her faith and confidence in this is further strengthened thanks to the support and solidarity of Moroccans with her.

Searching for the truth

For 15 years, the mother has not stopped seeking the truth, to understand what happened that night, and to know the reasons that led to her son’s mysterious disappearance.

The mother of the disappeared young man did not hide her feeling that a day would come when the mystery of this thorny issue would be clarified and the truth would become clear, which fueled her hope over the past years.

The mother says: “I have never thought of stopping the search to uncover the circumstances or surrendering before knowing the whole truth, and I will not rest until the circumstances surrounding my son’s disappearance are removed.”

The mother calls for the necessity of conducting all necessary investigations and research in order to reveal the details of the night of the disappearance and find the body of her son, and to punish all those who are implicated in this case.