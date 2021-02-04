An employee of the American Nature Park “Padre Island National Shore” in Texas found a mysterious creature on the beach. This is reported by The Mirror.

Park guide Rebekah Claussen was walking along the coast and noticed what looked like a tangled coil of yellow rope. Her find turned out to be a living being. It turned out to be soft coral.

“I’ve been working here for five years now, and when I first moved here I didn’t know what soft coral was. Like most other people who see it, I thought it was some kind of wire or rope, ”said the American.

Claussen explained that the yellow part of the coral is dense, but when picked up, it is quite flexible. The guide clarified that the yellow part of the coral is the polyp. Sometimes a black base is visible under it – this is the skeleton of a coral. “In the water, soft coral has a branchy structure and resembles tree branches,” she said.

The woman explained that polyps washed ashore, as a rule, do not survive.

Claussen posted photos of the creature on the social network. The images amazed users. “I never would have thought it was something other than a yellow fiber cable,” wrote one of them. “We kept picking them up as trash because we thought they were fishing gear or something like that,” said another.

Earlier it was reported that the mysterious dead “monster” washed ashore in the British county of Pembrokeshire, Wales. The carcass had no head, but a pelvis and something resembling fins were visible.