The appearance of a mysterious object close to the sun, during a live video, sparked a state of overwhelming curiosity, especially since the website of the American Space Agency “NASA” did not work normally after that, and this matter formed a rich substance for those who believe in the conspiracy theory.

In a circulating video, a mysterious object resembling a black cube appears to be moving in the lower end of the sun’s edge, for about two seconds, amid questions about what that thing is.

According to the “Daily Star”, Scott Warning, who presents himself as an expert in outer space affairs, stated that it was the US Agency that chose to stop the website “under the pretext of maintenance” when the black cube appeared.

Warnig, who resides in Taiwan, said that this object was detected on the second of May at one square and six minutes in the afternoon, and then accused the US space agency of trying to hide the thing.

These images were monitored by the “Sun and its Cover Observatory”; It is an international cooperation project between the International Space Agency and the European Space Agency.

Meanwhile, researcher Bernard Flick, an astronomer in charge of the Heliosphere Observatory, had previously provided clarifications on what he believed to be objects moving along the Sun.

In a previous interview, Bernard Flick explained that it is not about objects, as some believe, saying that the appearance of what looks like a black square is caused by technical issues in monitoring and displaying images of the sun, according to Sky News Arabia.

He added that the reason for the appearance of the black cube was a transmission error between the observatory of the “sun and its envelope” on the one hand, and the planet Earth on the other.