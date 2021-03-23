A muzzle violation that could have been recorded or sufficed with a mere warning turned into a felony committed by an Arab salesperson, as he attacked two policemen by word and deed after trying to flee in a strange way, and then implicated a friend in the incident, as the latter tried to photograph the situation without permission and when asked, transgressed by saying as well The victims were arrested, and the two accused were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Criminal Court in Dubai, which started their trial.

A proof witness said that he was at his work, passing regularly in the Fereej Al Marar area, near a store, and saw a civil patrol stopped four people, including two who did not wear the muzzle, and one of them told the policeman “the victim” that he would pay him the violation now, and the latter responded to him That he was not competent to receive the sums, and he had to go to the Traffic Department to pay it, and he asked him for his identity to register it, so the accused told him that his identity was withheld due to his offense of not wearing a previous mask, so the policeman asked him to accompany him to the police station to verify his claim.

The witness added that the accused was oblivious to the policeman and tried to escape, but he hit a traffic light pole while fleeing, so the policeman caught him with the help of a colleague, “the second victim,” so he insulted them in obscene terms, and displayed strong resistance.

He pointed out that in the meantime, he saw the defendant’s friend point his mobile phone at the police officers as if he was photographing the incident, and one of them asked him, “Why did he photograph?” He denied that he was photographing, but the policeman asked him to phone, so he insulted them as well, and pushed them.

The witness explained that the first accused claimed that he suffers from cardiovascular disease and feels pain in his chest, so the two policemen called the ambulance who came to the place and diagnosed his condition, and made sure that he was healthy and did not suffer from anything except a slight injury to his face as a result of hitting the signal pole, and he was lowered From the ambulance, but he refused to go into the patrol and threatened the two victims that he knew one of the officers and would inform him of what happened to dismiss them from work.





