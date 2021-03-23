A muzzle violation turned into a felony committed by a salesperson (Arab), as he attacked two policemen by word and deed after trying to escape in a strange way, then implicated his friend in the incident, as the latter tried to photograph the situation without permission, and when asked, he also attacked the victim, and was caught. The defendants were referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Dubai Criminal Court, which started their trial.

A proof witness said that he was at his work, passing regularly in the Fereej Al Marar area, near a store, and saw a civilian patrol stopped four people, including two people who did not wear a muzzle, and one of them told the policeman (the victim) that he would pay him the violation now, and the latter replied that he He is not competent to receive the sums, and he has to go to the Traffic Department to pay it, and he asked him for his identity to register it, so the accused told him that his identity was seized due to his previous violation of not wearing a mask, so the policeman asked him to accompany him to the police station to verify his claim.

The witness added that the accused was oblivious to the policeman and tried to escape, but he hit a traffic light pole while fleeing, so the policeman caught him with the help of his colleague (the second victim), and he insulted them in obscene words, and showed strong resistance.

The witness pointed out that in the meantime, he saw the defendant’s friend point his mobile phone at the police as if he was photographing the incident. One of them asked him: “Why did he film?” Then he denied that he was filming, and the policeman asked him to phone, so he insulted them as well and pushed them.

He explained that the first defendant claimed that he suffers from cardiovascular diseases and feels pain in his chest. The ambulance, but he refused to go to the police patrol, and threatened the victims that he knew an officer, and would inform him of what happened to dismiss them from work.





